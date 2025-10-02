Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) EPS is poised to hit 0.33 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Wednesday,Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.88% to $42.32, before settling in for the price of $39.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEI posted a 52-week range of $12.59-$43.46.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -21.42% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.42%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 109.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.67.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.34%, in contrast to 108.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 10 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 29.22, making the entire transaction reach 146,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,973. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09 ’25, Company’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO bought 10,000 for 24.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 248,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,049,227 in total.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 109.12% and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 75.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.42% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $71.60, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.40.

In the same vein, SEI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc, SEI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.96 million was better the volume of 1.73 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.85% While, its Average True Range was 73.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.68 that was higher than 1.93 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.