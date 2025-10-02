Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) recent quarterly performance of 21.81% is not showing the real picture

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 0.67% to $0.74, before settling in for the price of $0.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANY posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$1.90.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 46.71%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.71%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6203, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6931.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Sphere 3D Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.54%, in contrast to 12.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13 ’24, this organization’s CEO sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 1.21, making the entire transaction reach 42,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 532,187.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sphere 3D Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.08% and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in the upcoming year.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sphere 3D Corp (ANY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.94.

In the same vein, ANY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sphere 3D Corp (ANY)

[Sphere 3D Corp, ANY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.63% While, its Average True Range was 68.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0368 that was lower than 0.0610 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.