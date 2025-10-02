Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) PE Ratio stood at $7.35: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) established initial surge of 13.06% at $3.81, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $3.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLI posted a 52-week range of $1.08-$4.08.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -31.82%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.82%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -110.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $777.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.93.

Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Standard Lithium Ltd industry. Standard Lithium Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.54%, in contrast to 7.06% institutional ownership.

Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -110.62% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.35, and its Beta score is 1.84.

In the same vein, SLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Standard Lithium Ltd, SLI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.04 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.23% While, its Average True Range was 67.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.28 that was higher than 0.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.