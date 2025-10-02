Strategy Inc (MSTR) volume hits 13.61 million: A New Opening for Investors

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 5.03% to $338.41, before settling in for the price of $322.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MSTR posted a 52-week range of $157.02-$543.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 401.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $283.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $263.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $95.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $355.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $351.54.

Strategy Inc (MSTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Strategy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.13%, in contrast to 49.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 18 ’25, this organization’s EVP & General Counsel sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 355.79, making the entire transaction reach 3,557,890 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,726.

Strategy Inc (MSTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 33.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

Strategy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 401.65% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year.

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Strategy Inc (MSTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.79, and its Beta score is 3.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 207.56.

In the same vein, MSTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Strategy Inc (MSTR)

[Strategy Inc, MSTR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.68% While, its Average True Range was 55.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Strategy Inc (MSTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.21 that was lower than 15.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.