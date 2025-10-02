Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) latest performance of 4.43% is not what was on cards

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 4.43% to $4.48, before settling in for the price of $4.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SRFM posted a 52-week range of $1.19-$9.91.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -25.38%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $191.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.79.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Airlines industry. Surf Air Mobility Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.31%, in contrast to 6.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 25 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 22,000 shares at the rate of 5.00, making the entire transaction reach 110,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 182. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 24 ’25, Company’s Director sold 18,583 for 4.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 74,345. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,182 in total.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Surf Air Mobility Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.45% and is forecasted to reach -3.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.38% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.79.

In the same vein, SRFM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM)

[Surf Air Mobility Inc, SRFM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.50% While, its Average True Range was 57.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.32 that was lower than 0.53 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.