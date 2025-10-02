Symbotic Inc (SYM) average volume reaches $2.32M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) set off with pace as it heaved 7.79% to $58.1, before settling in for the price of $53.9 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYM posted a 52-week range of $16.32-$64.16.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -415.28% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -415.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.87.

Symbotic Inc (SYM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Symbotic Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.76%, in contrast to 35.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15 ’25, this organization’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 2,455 shares at the rate of 50.58, making the entire transaction reach 124,184 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,429.

Symbotic Inc (SYM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.16% and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 73.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -415.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Symbotic Inc (SYM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 198.63.

In the same vein, SYM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Symbotic Inc (SYM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Symbotic Inc, SYM]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.58 million was inferior to the volume of 1.97 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.95% While, its Average True Range was 65.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Symbotic Inc (SYM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.42 that was higher than 2.78 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.