T1 Energy Inc (TE) surge 8.64% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

T1 Energy Inc (NYSE: TE) established initial surge of 9.63% at $2.39, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $2.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TE posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$3.36.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $402.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.60.

T1 Energy Inc (TE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the T1 Energy Inc industry. T1 Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.36%, in contrast to 43.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 384,349 shares at the rate of 1.97, making the entire transaction reach 757,168 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,481,563. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 23 ’25, Company’s Director sold 376,106 for 1.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 722,124. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,105,457 in total.

T1 Energy Inc (TE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

T1 Energy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in the upcoming year.

T1 Energy Inc (NYSE: TE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for T1 Energy Inc (TE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.13.

In the same vein, TE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of T1 Energy Inc (TE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [T1 Energy Inc, TE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.83 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.01% While, its Average True Range was 67.87.

Raw Stochastic average of T1 Energy Inc (TE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.19 that was higher than 0.13 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.