Techtarget Inc (TTGT) plunge -9.00% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ: TTGT) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -4.30% at $5.56, before settling in for the price of $5.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTGT posted a 52-week range of $5.39-$33.08.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -215.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $397.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.74.

Techtarget Inc (TTGT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Techtarget Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 60.29%, in contrast to 38.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 5.97, making the entire transaction reach 119,324 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 12 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 4,200 for 5.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,570. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,200 in total.

Techtarget Inc (TTGT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Techtarget Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -215.85% and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in the upcoming year.

Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ: TTGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Techtarget Inc (TTGT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.17.

In the same vein, TTGT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Techtarget Inc (TTGT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ: TTGT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.79% While, its Average True Range was 36.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Techtarget Inc (TTGT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.48 that was lower than 0.52 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.