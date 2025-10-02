Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS) EPS is poised to hit -0.12 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) established initial surge of 0.41% at $39.4, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $39.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TDS posted a 52-week range of $22.51-$42.74.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $100.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.42.

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Telephone And Data Systems, Inc industry. Telephone And Data Systems, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.94%, in contrast to 88.08% institutional ownership.

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.99% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.51.

In the same vein, TDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Telephone And Data Systems, Inc, TDS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.07 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.70% While, its Average True Range was 64.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.99 that was lower than 1.15 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.