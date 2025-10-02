Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) volume hits 13.33 million: A New Opening for Investors

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) flaunted slowness of -0.69% at $20.06, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $20.2 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEVA posted a 52-week range of $12.47-$22.80.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -9.62% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.15 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.15 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.43.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR industry. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 62.85% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 05 ’25, Company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer bought 1,113 for 18.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,988. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,027 in total.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.03% and is forecasted to reach 2.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.62% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.36.

In the same vein, TEVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR, TEVA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 11.95 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.53% While, its Average True Range was 64.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.64 that was higher than 0.52 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.