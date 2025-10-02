The key reasons why ALT5 Sigma Corp (ALTS) is -75.98% away from 52-week high?

As on Wednesday,ALT5 Sigma Corp (NASDAQ: ALTS) started slowly as it slid -2.23% to $2.63, before settling in for the price of $2.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALTS posted a 52-week range of $1.55-$10.95.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 39.27%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $121.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $319.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.03.

ALT5 Sigma Corp (ALTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. ALT5 Sigma Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.76%, in contrast to 18.81% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06 ’24, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 3.00, making the entire transaction reach 9,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,000.

ALT5 Sigma Corp (ALTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

ALT5 Sigma Corp (NASDAQ: ALTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ALT5 Sigma Corp (ALTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.37.

In the same vein, ALTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.99, a figure that is expected to reach -0.36 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of ALT5 Sigma Corp (ALTS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ALT5 Sigma Corp, ALTS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.45 million was better the volume of 3.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.04% While, its Average True Range was 23.08.

Raw Stochastic average of ALT5 Sigma Corp (ALTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.31 that was lower than 0.83 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.