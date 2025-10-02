The key reasons why ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) is -12.82% away from 52-week high?

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.70% at $5.2, before settling in for the price of $5.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATAI posted a 52-week range of $1.03-$5.97.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 18.62%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.47.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.21%, in contrast to 12.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 8,675,799 shares at the rate of 2.19, making the entire transaction reach 19,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,045,214.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.62% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3377.45.

In the same vein, ATAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.93 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.74% While, its Average True Range was 56.45.

Raw Stochastic average of ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.32 that was higher than 0.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.