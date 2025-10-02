The key reasons why Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) is -11.91% away from 52-week high?

As on Wednesday,Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) started slowly as it slid -6.76% to $20.26, before settling in for the price of $21.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETON posted a 52-week range of $5.80-$23.00.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 32.22%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 215.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $543.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.67.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.84%, in contrast to 61.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 39,082 shares at the rate of 16.16, making the entire transaction reach 631,565 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 205,299. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 20 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,631 for 16.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 42,149. This particular insider is now the holder of 204,753 in total.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 215.56% and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in the upcoming year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.46.

In the same vein, ETON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc, ETON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.48 million was better the volume of 0.36 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.88% While, its Average True Range was 57.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.09 that was higher than 0.96 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.