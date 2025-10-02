The key reasons why Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) is -30.83% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.32% to $2.49, before settling in for the price of $2.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOSS posted a 52-week range of $0.66-$3.60.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 40.29%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -167.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $227.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $182.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $566.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.46.

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Gossamer Bio Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.65%, in contrast to 61.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 26,050 shares at the rate of 1.92, making the entire transaction reach 50,016 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,050.

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Gossamer Bio Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -167.53% and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.29% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.07.

In the same vein, GOSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Gossamer Bio Inc, GOSS]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.88 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.36 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.21% While, its Average True Range was 34.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.24 that was higher than 0.15 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.