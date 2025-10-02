The key reasons why PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) is -28.83% away from 52-week high?

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) flaunted slowness of -0.60% at $66.66, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $67.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PYPL posted a 52-week range of $55.85-$93.66.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.03%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $960.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $954.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.20.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the PayPal Holdings Inc industry. PayPal Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 77.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19 ’25, this organization’s President, Global Markets sold 4,162 shares at the rate of 69.39, making the entire transaction reach 288,792 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,483.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.02% and is forecasted to reach 5.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.03% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.27, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.03.

In the same vein, PYPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.67, a figure that is expected to reach 1.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [PayPal Holdings Inc, PYPL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 11.27 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.62% While, its Average True Range was 42.99.

Raw Stochastic average of PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.65 that was higher than 1.61 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.