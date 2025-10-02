The key reasons why Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) is -0.71% away from 52-week high?

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 0.90% at $5.59, before settling in for the price of $5.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRME posted a 52-week range of $1.11-$5.63.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -124.13%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -124.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $996.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.76.

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Prime Medicine Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.57%, in contrast to 22.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 01 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,500,000 shares at the rate of 3.30, making the entire transaction reach 4,950,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,262,440. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 01 ’25, Company’s Director bought 3,030,300 for 3.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,999,990. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,230,300 in total.

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Prime Medicine Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.09% and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -124.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Prime Medicine Inc (PRME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 200.83.

In the same vein, PRME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Prime Medicine Inc (PRME)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.97 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.18% While, its Average True Range was 71.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.40 that was higher than 0.32 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.