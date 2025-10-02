The key reasons why Trade Desk Inc (TTD) is -65.15% away from 52-week high?

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) established initial surge of 0.63% at $49.32, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $49.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTD posted a 52-week range of $42.96-$141.53.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 28.15%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.15%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $446.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $442.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.69.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Trade Desk Inc industry. Trade Desk Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.41%, in contrast to 73.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 10 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,403 shares at the rate of 48.20, making the entire transaction reach 67,625 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,035.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.15% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Trade Desk Inc (TTD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $59.46, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.90.

In the same vein, TTD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Trade Desk Inc, TTD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 12.2 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.22% While, its Average True Range was 56.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Trade Desk Inc (TTD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.88 that was lower than 2.48 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.