The key reasons why Vericel Corp (VCEL) is -50.94% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.78% to $30.91, before settling in for the price of $31.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VCEL posted a 52-week range of $29.24-$63.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.36.

Vericel Corp (VCEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Vericel Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.08%, in contrast to 109.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 35.77, making the entire transaction reach 357,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 66,363.

Vericel Corp (VCEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.38% and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in the upcoming year.

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vericel Corp (VCEL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $247.87, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.26.

In the same vein, VCEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Vericel Corp, VCEL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.77 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.56 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.57% While, its Average True Range was 43.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Vericel Corp (VCEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.49 that was lower than 1.66 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.