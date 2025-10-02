The key reasons why Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) is -57.99% away from 52-week high?

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) open the trading on N/A, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.96% to $7.03, before settling in for the price of $7.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WVE posted a 52-week range of $5.28-$16.74.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 34.27%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.27%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -64.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.82.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Wave Life Sciences Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.08%, in contrast to 83.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 22 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 10.00, making the entire transaction reach 100,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 285,217. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 22 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 217,351 for 10.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,194,810. This particular insider is now the holder of 121,000 in total.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -64.45% and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.53% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.27% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.91.

In the same vein, WVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE)

[Wave Life Sciences Ltd, WVE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.51% While, its Average True Range was 43.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.31 that was lower than 0.44 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.