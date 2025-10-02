Therealreal Inc (REAL) EPS growth this year is 47.85%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on Wednesday,Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.09% to $10.64, before settling in for the price of $10.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REAL posted a 52-week range of $2.71-$11.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.97%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.97%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.03.

Therealreal Inc (REAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Luxury Goods industry. Therealreal Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.59%, in contrast to 82.39% institutional ownership.

Therealreal Inc (REAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Therealreal Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.85% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Therealreal Inc (REAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.92.

In the same vein, REAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Therealreal Inc (REAL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Therealreal Inc, REAL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.33 million was lower the volume of 3.48 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.56% While, its Average True Range was 67.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Therealreal Inc (REAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.55 that was higher than 0.40 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.