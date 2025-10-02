Thumzup Media Corp (TZUP) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.25 million

Thumzup Media Corp (NASDAQ: TZUP) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 6.80% at $5.34, before settling in for the price of $5.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TZUP posted a 52-week range of $2.02-$16.49.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -437.23%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -437.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $86.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.08.

Thumzup Media Corp (TZUP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. Thumzup Media Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.98%, in contrast to 1.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 29 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 5.16, making the entire transaction reach 10,319 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 608,780. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 27 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,000 for 4.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,851. This particular insider is now the holder of 606,780 in total.

Thumzup Media Corp (NASDAQ: TZUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Thumzup Media Corp (TZUP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.27.

In the same vein, TZUP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74.

Technical Analysis of Thumzup Media Corp (TZUP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Thumzup Media Corp (NASDAQ: TZUP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.49 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.53% While, its Average True Range was 52.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Thumzup Media Corp (TZUP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.52 that was lower than 1.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.