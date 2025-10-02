TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) 20 Days SMA touch -0.36%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.58% at $198.76, before settling in for the price of $201.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TKO posted a 52-week range of $114.01-$212.49.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -42.28%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -42.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12724.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $186.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $164.45.

TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. TKO Group Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.67%, in contrast to 93.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 740 shares at the rate of 203.00, making the entire transaction reach 150,220 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,187. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 03 ’25, Company’s Director sold 9,519 for 186.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,774,606. This particular insider is now the holder of 137,456 in total.

TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12724.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.42 in the upcoming year.

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $91.51, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.03.

In the same vein, TKO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.68 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.71% While, its Average True Range was 50.41.

Raw Stochastic average of TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.02 that was higher than 4.54 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.