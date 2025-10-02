TRX Gold Corp (TRX) latest performance of 0.16% is not what was on cards

TRX Gold Corp (AMEX: TRX) established initial surge of 0.16% at $0.62, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $0.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TRX posted a 52-week range of $0.27-$0.64.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 60.58%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 60.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $282.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $278.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $176.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4271, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3468.

TRX Gold Corp (TRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the TRX Gold Corp industry. TRX Gold Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 2.19% institutional ownership.

TRX Gold Corp (TRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

TRX Gold Corp (AMEX: TRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TRX Gold Corp (TRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $480.69, and its Beta score is 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2525.31.

In the same vein, TRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TRX Gold Corp (TRX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [TRX Gold Corp, TRX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.64 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.29% While, its Average True Range was 75.95.

Raw Stochastic average of TRX Gold Corp (TRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0372 that was higher than 0.0182 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.