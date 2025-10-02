TSS Inc (TSSI) latest performance of 3.59% is not what was on cards

As on Wednesday,TSS Inc (NASDAQ: TSSI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.59% to $18.76, before settling in for the price of $18.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSSI posted a 52-week range of $5.04-$31.94.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 108.83% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 108.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $532.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.81.

TSS Inc (TSSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. TSS Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.76%, in contrast to 25.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 10 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 11,100 shares at the rate of 16.17, making the entire transaction reach 179,487 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 295,575. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 10 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,000 for 16.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 242,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 296,219 in total.

TSS Inc (NASDAQ: TSSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TSS Inc (TSSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $52.74, and its Beta score is 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.85.

In the same vein, TSSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36.

Technical Analysis of TSS Inc (TSSI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [TSS Inc, TSSI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.76 million was better the volume of 2.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.61% While, its Average True Range was 65.73.

Raw Stochastic average of TSS Inc (TSSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.47 that was lower than 1.95 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.