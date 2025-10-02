TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) 20 Days SMA touch 14.01%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) set off with pace as it heaved 2.55% to $59.07, before settling in for the price of $57.6 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTMI posted a 52-week range of $15.77-$58.74.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.84%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $100.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.64.

TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. TTM Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.54%, in contrast to 99.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 28 ’25, this organization’s President C&C sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 46.69, making the entire transaction reach 70,040 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,822.

TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.94% and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.84% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $66.29, and its Beta score is 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 345.96.

In the same vein, TTMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.89, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI)

Going through the that latest performance of [TTM Technologies Inc, TTMI]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.04 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.46 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.76% While, its Average True Range was 74.94.

Raw Stochastic average of TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.64 that was higher than 1.78 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.