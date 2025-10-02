Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) surge 4.26% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ: TOUR) set off with pace as it heaved 0.20% to $0.95, before settling in for the price of $0.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOUR posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$1.76.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $106.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8642, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9367.

Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Travel Services industry. Tuniu Corp ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.84%, in contrast to 8.29% institutional ownership.

Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Tuniu Corp ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.57% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.19, and its Beta score is 1.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.41.

In the same vein, TOUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tuniu Corp ADR, TOUR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.3 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.21 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.90% While, its Average True Range was 61.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0350 that was lower than 0.0388 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.