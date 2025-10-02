Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.21

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) flaunted slowness of -0.30% at $29.99, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $30.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RARE posted a 52-week range of $25.81-$57.99.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 2.45% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.45%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.27.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc industry. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.99%, in contrast to 97.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 18 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 64 shares at the rate of 29.17, making the entire transaction reach 1,867 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,242.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.72% and is forecasted to reach -3.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 45.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.45% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.74.

In the same vein, RARE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.53, a figure that is expected to reach -1.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, RARE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.39% While, its Average True Range was 53.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.25 that was lower than 1.30 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.