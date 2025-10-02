Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) is 13.21% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) open the trading on N/A, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.41% to $3.96, before settling in for the price of $4.1 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UGP posted a 52-week range of $2.53-$4.16.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 35.46% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.46%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.08.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 6.00% institutional ownership.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.65% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.46% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.64, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.52.

In the same vein, UGP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP)

[Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR, UGP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.31% While, its Average True Range was 55.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.10 that was higher than 0.09 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.