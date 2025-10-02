uniQure N.V (QURE) went down -5.79% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

uniQure N.V (NASDAQ: QURE) open the trading on N/A, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.79% to $54.99, before settling in for the price of $58.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QURE posted a 52-week range of $4.45-$60.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -9.66%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.66%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.55.

uniQure N.V (QURE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. uniQure N.V’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.67%, in contrast to 93.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 24 ’25, this organization’s CEO, Managing Director sold 226,316 shares at the rate of 41.46, making the entire transaction reach 9,382,473 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 651,454. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 26 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,000 for 55.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 825,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 217,730 in total.

uniQure N.V (QURE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.83% and is forecasted to reach -3.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 50.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.66% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

uniQure N.V (NASDAQ: QURE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for uniQure N.V (QURE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 236.23.

In the same vein, QURE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.92, a figure that is expected to reach -0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of uniQure N.V (QURE)

[uniQure N.V, QURE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.99% While, its Average True Range was 83.01.

Raw Stochastic average of uniQure N.V (QURE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.67 that was higher than 1.28 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.