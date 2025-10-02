Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) Moves -1.59% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC) flaunted slowness of -1.59% at $14.86, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $15.1 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UMAC posted a 52-week range of $1.28-$23.62.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $452.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.34.

Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Unusual Machines Inc industry. Unusual Machines Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.55%, in contrast to 12.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 10.21, making the entire transaction reach 357,262 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 189,750. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 20 ’25, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 8,750 for 9.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 85,754. This particular insider is now the holder of 224,750 in total.

Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unusual Machines Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.55% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year.

Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 47.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 58.76.

In the same vein, UMAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Unusual Machines Inc, UMAC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.71 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.96% While, its Average True Range was 71.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.32 that was higher than 0.96 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.