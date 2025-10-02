Upexi Inc (UPXI) Moves 13.17% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Upexi Inc (NASDAQ: UPXI) set off with pace as it heaved 13.17% to $6.53, before settling in for the price of $5.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UPXI posted a 52-week range of $1.90-$22.57.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 25.24% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $384.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.93.

Upexi Inc (UPXI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Upexi Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.21%, in contrast to 39.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 11 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 20,243 shares at the rate of 4.94, making the entire transaction reach 100,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 385,370. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 16 ’25, Company’s Director bought 11,000 for 5.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 62,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 112,389 in total.

Upexi Inc (UPXI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Upexi Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.26%.

Upexi Inc (NASDAQ: UPXI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Upexi Inc (UPXI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.32.

In the same vein, UPXI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.85, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Upexi Inc (UPXI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Upexi Inc, UPXI]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.48 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.95% While, its Average True Range was 57.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Upexi Inc (UPXI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.47 that was lower than 0.99 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.