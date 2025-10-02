Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) 20 Days SMA touch -16.83%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 2.62% at $52.13, before settling in for the price of $50.8 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UPST posted a 52-week range of $31.40-$96.43.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -195.32%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -195.32%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 925.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.32.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. Upstart Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.34%, in contrast to 64.24% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 17 ’25, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 1,000 for 70.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 70,010. This particular insider is now the holder of 123,898 in total.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 925.65% and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in the upcoming year.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.89.

In the same vein, UPST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.87 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.17% While, its Average True Range was 24.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.50 that was lower than 3.66 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.