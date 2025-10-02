UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) EPS growth this year is -5.13%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -10.70% at $17.82, before settling in for the price of $19.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URGN posted a 52-week range of $3.42-$21.71.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.39%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $824.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.72.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. UroGen Pharma Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.53%, in contrast to 92.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08 ’25, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 871 shares at the rate of 19.11, making the entire transaction reach 16,645 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 149,025. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08 ’25, Company’s General Counsel sold 1,520 for 19.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,047. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,305 in total.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.13% and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in the upcoming year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.75.

In the same vein, URGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.29 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.48% While, its Average True Range was 43.80.

Raw Stochastic average of UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.99 that was lower than 1.11 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.