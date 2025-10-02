Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) EPS growth this year is 33.96%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) established initial surge of 7.11% at $161.59, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $150.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRT posted a 52-week range of $53.60-$155.84.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $381.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $374.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $136.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $113.31.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Vertiv Holdings Co industry. Vertiv Holdings Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.89%, in contrast to 81.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 15,680 shares at the rate of 123.92, making the entire transaction reach 1,943,099 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,631.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.96% and is forecasted to reach 4.76 in the upcoming year.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $77.20, and its Beta score is 1.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.33.

In the same vein, VRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Vertiv Holdings Co, VRT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 8.91 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.99% While, its Average True Range was 76.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.04 that was higher than 5.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.