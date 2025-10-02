Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) surge 8.50% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Wednesday,Vista Gold Corp (AMEX: VGZ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.88% to $2.17, before settling in for the price of $2.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VGZ posted a 52-week range of $0.47-$2.46.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -166.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $271.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.96.

Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. Vista Gold Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.85%, in contrast to 23.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 19 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 400,000 shares at the rate of 2.21, making the entire transaction reach 884,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,098,327. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 22 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 200,000 for 2.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 460,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,898,327 in total.

Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Vista Gold Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -166.67% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

Vista Gold Corp (AMEX: VGZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vista Gold Corp (VGZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.03.

In the same vein, VGZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vista Gold Corp (VGZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Vista Gold Corp, VGZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.57 million was better the volume of 0.82 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.52% While, its Average True Range was 67.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.19 that was higher than 0.08 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.