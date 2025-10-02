Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) surge 5.24% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Wednesday,Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) started slowly as it slid -0.14% to $42.41, before settling in for the price of $42.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COCO posted a 52-week range of $25.79-$43.28.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 40.94% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.94%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.49.

Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Vita Coco Company Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.29%, in contrast to 71.63% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 42.93, making the entire transaction reach 643,895 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 242,515. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 29 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 15,000 for 40.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 606,725. This particular insider is now the holder of 247,515 in total.

Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Company Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.94% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $39.28, and its Beta score is 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 92.01.

In the same vein, COCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Vita Coco Company Inc, COCO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.09 million was better the volume of 0.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.71% While, its Average True Range was 64.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.73 that was higher than 1.26 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.