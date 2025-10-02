Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) volume hits 0.71 million: A New Opening for Investors

Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 1.24% to $17.1, before settling in for the price of $16.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VTLE posted a 52-week range of $12.30-$36.72.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 30.67%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.67%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $661.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.18.

Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Vital Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.49%, in contrast to 75.62% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 09 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 250,000 for 18.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,562,953. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,618,933 in total.

Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.94% and is forecasted to reach 4.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.67% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vital Energy Inc (VTLE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34.

In the same vein, VTLE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -19.79, a figure that is expected to reach 1.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vital Energy Inc (VTLE)

[Vital Energy Inc, VTLE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.30% While, its Average True Range was 51.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.85 that was lower than 1.00 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.