Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) surge 13.17% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -19.42% at $39.26, before settling in for the price of $48.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOR posted a 52-week range of $2.62-$65.80.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -38.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -38.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -668.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $268.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.28.

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Vor Biopharma Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.43%, in contrast to 20.81% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 447,278 shares at the rate of 1.54, making the entire transaction reach 688,853 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,781,209. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 400,000 for 1.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 656,320. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,228,487 in total.

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -4.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -668.37% and is forecasted to reach -7.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -38.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.49.

In the same vein, VOR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -273.28, a figure that is expected to reach -2.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -7.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.63 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.10% While, its Average True Range was 54.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.60 that was higher than 4.03 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.