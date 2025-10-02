Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.2623: Right on the Precipice

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) open the trading on N/A, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.02% to $1.95, before settling in for the price of $1.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOWL posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$4.18.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -20.76%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $89.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4275, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2623.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.83%, in contrast to 34.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 320,913 shares at the rate of 0.86, making the entire transaction reach 275,985 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,021,969. Preceding that transaction, on May 14 ’25, Company’s Director bought 162,539 for 0.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 159,288. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,237,482 in total.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.83% and is forecasted to reach -1.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.76% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30.

In the same vein, HOWL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL)

[Werewolf Therapeutics Inc, HOWL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.58% While, its Average True Range was 62.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.2173 that was higher than 0.1146 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.