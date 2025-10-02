Western Digital Corp (WDC) latest performance of 8.77% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) set off with pace as it heaved 8.77% to $130.59, before settling in for the price of $120.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WDC posted a 52-week range of $28.83-$122.59.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.01%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $347.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $343.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $87.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.76.

Western Digital Corp (WDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Western Digital Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.02%, in contrast to 106.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 04 ’25, this organization’s Chief of Global Operations sold 11,343 shares at the rate of 90.29, making the entire transaction reach 1,024,162 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 151,596.

Western Digital Corp (WDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.01% and is forecasted to reach 7.42 in the upcoming year.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Digital Corp (WDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.42, and its Beta score is 1.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.16.

In the same vein, WDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.14, a figure that is expected to reach 1.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Western Digital Corp, WDC]. Its last 5-days volume of 12.09 million indicated improvement to the volume of 8.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.69% While, its Average True Range was 87.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Western Digital Corp (WDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.42 that was higher than 2.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.