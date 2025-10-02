WM Technology Inc (MAPS) is 3.36% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) remained unchanged at $1.16, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $1.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAPS posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$1.65.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -14.41%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $107.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $182.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1223, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1767.

WM Technology Inc (MAPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the WM Technology Inc industry. WM Technology Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.62%, in contrast to 39.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 156,974 shares at the rate of 1.16, making the entire transaction reach 182,702 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,729,539. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18 ’25, Company’s GENERAL COUNSEL sold 90,482 for 1.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 106,153. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,933,841 in total.

WM Technology Inc (MAPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.25% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -14.41% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WM Technology Inc (MAPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.41, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.16.

In the same vein, MAPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc (MAPS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [WM Technology Inc, MAPS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.69% While, its Average True Range was 45.06.

Raw Stochastic average of WM Technology Inc (MAPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0727 that was higher than 0.0642 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.