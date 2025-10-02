Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) latest performance of -1.20% is not what was on cards

As on Wednesday,Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO) started slowly as it slid -1.20% to $0.83, before settling in for the price of $0.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XLO posted a 52-week range of $0.62-$1.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -11.55%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7174, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8017.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 64.56%, in contrast to 19.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 45,000 shares at the rate of 0.69, making the entire transaction reach 30,870 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 17 ’25, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 0.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,215. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,000 in total.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.72% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.88.

In the same vein, XLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Xilio Therapeutics Inc, XLO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.58 million was lower the volume of 1.89 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.19% While, its Average True Range was 67.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0378 that was lower than 0.0465 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.