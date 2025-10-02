Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME) went down -0.82% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on Wednesday,Zymeworks BC Inc (NASDAQ: ZYME) started slowly as it slid -0.82% to $16.94, before settling in for the price of $17.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZYME posted a 52-week range of $9.03-$17.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.81%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.81%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.35.

Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Zymeworks BC Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.69%, in contrast to 101.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 49,502 shares at the rate of 11.43, making the entire transaction reach 565,847 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,877,989. Preceding that transaction, on May 19 ’25, Company’s Director bought 5,919 for 11.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 69,738. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,883,908 in total.

Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME) Earnings and Revenue Records

Zymeworks BC Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.68% and is forecasted to reach -1.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.81% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Zymeworks BC Inc (NASDAQ: ZYME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.44.

In the same vein, ZYME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98, a figure that is expected to reach -0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Zymeworks BC Inc, ZYME], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.67 million was better the volume of 0.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.23% While, its Average True Range was 66.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.59 that was higher than 0.59 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.