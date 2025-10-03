A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Addentax Group Corp (ATXG) as it 5-day change was 11.00%

Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ: ATXG) established initial surge of 11.00% at $1.11, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATXG posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$1.86.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -17.05%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6280, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7198.

Addentax Group Corp (ATXG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Addentax Group Corp industry. Addentax Group Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.62%, in contrast to 3.00% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 13 ’25, Company’s CEO bought 24,000 for 1.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 26,138. This particular insider is now the holder of 245,894 in total.

Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ: ATXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Addentax Group Corp (ATXG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.28.

In the same vein, ATXG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.73.

Technical Analysis of Addentax Group Corp (ATXG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Addentax Group Corp, ATXG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.11% While, its Average True Range was 79.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Addentax Group Corp (ATXG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1319 that was higher than 0.1006 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.