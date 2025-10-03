A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) as it 5-day change was 22.27%

As on Thursday, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.19% to $5.27, before settling in for the price of $5.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADVM posted a 52-week range of $1.78-$8.56.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.03%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $110.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.51.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.02%, in contrast to 46.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 2,960 shares at the rate of 2.00, making the entire transaction reach 5,920 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 39,154. Preceding that transaction, on May 15 ’25, Company’s CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER sold 924 for 2.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,848. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,768 in total.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.13% and is forecasted to reach -2.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.03% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 110.59.

In the same vein, ADVM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.85, a figure that is expected to reach -1.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, ADVM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.45 million was better the volume of 0.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.40% While, its Average True Range was 82.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.58 that was higher than 0.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.