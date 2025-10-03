A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) as it 5-day change was 11.75%

Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 13.16% to $4.47, before settling in for the price of $3.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPG posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$6.43.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.49.

Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Amplitech Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.45%, in contrast to 18.22% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 20 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 7,157 shares at the rate of 2.00, making the entire transaction reach 14,314 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 247,900. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 08 ’25, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 1.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,950. This particular insider is now the holder of 240,743 in total.

Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amplitech Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.44% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year.

Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.76.

In the same vein, AMPG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG)

[Amplitech Group Inc, AMPG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.14% While, its Average True Range was 63.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.33 that was higher than 0.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.