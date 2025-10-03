A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) as it 5-day change was 10.86%

Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 6.05% at $11.74, before settling in for the price of $11.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANGO posted a 52-week range of $5.83-$13.50.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 28.31% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -106.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $482.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.93.

Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. Angiodynamic Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.41%, in contrast to 92.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 16 ’25, this organization’s SVP Quality and Regulatory sold 4,060 shares at the rate of 12.31, making the entire transaction reach 49,979 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,817.

Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Angiodynamic Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -106.07% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year.

Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.60.

In the same vein, ANGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.14 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.61 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.70% While, its Average True Range was 77.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.43 that was higher than 0.42 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.