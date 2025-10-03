A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) as it 5-day change was -0.58%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) set off with pace as it heaved 0.34% to $20.7, before settling in for the price of $20.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NLY posted a 52-week range of $16.59-$22.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $642.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $640.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.05.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Annaly Capital Management Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.27%, in contrast to 60.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 06 ’25, this organization’s Chief Corporate Officer, CLO sold 22,500 shares at the rate of 20.59, making the entire transaction reach 463,275 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 196,959.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.06% and is forecasted to reach 2.99 in the upcoming year.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.60, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.46.

In the same vein, NLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Annaly Capital Management Inc, NLY]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.89 million indicated improvement to the volume of 7.8 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.57% While, its Average True Range was 40.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.34 that was higher than 0.30 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.