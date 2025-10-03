A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Antero Resources Corp (AR) as it 5-day change was -1.64%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -4.26% at $33.49, before settling in for the price of $34.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AR posted a 52-week range of $25.36-$44.01.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 527.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $309.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $287.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.20.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Antero Resources Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.05%, in contrast to 87.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 25,200 shares at the rate of 39.86, making the entire transaction reach 1,004,472 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 306,819.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 527.44% and is forecasted to reach 3.43 in the upcoming year.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antero Resources Corp (AR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.33, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.04.

In the same vein, AR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corp (AR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.96 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.87% While, its Average True Range was 52.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corp (AR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.05 that was lower than 1.07 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.