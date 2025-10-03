A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) as it 5-day change was 29.12%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NYSE: BBBY) established initial surge of 17.62% at $11.75, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $9.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBBY posted a 52-week range of $3.54-$11.67.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -9.95%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.95%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $674.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.97.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc industry. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 58.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 21 ’25, this organization’s President & CFO sold 2,200 shares at the rate of 10.00, making the entire transaction reach 22,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,434.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 44.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.95% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NYSE: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60.

In the same vein, BBBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, BBBY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.06 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.96% While, its Average True Range was 76.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.71 that was higher than 0.65 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

